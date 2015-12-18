BEIJING Dec 18 China's home prices rose 0.9 percent in November, higher than the previous month's reading of 0.1 percent, an official survey showed on Friday, marking the second month of year-on-year gains in a row.

Compared with a month earlier, home prices in November rose 0.3 percent, improving from October's gain of 0.2 percent, according to Reuters calculations based on data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

(Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Sam Holmes)