BEIJING Jan 18 China home prices rose 1.6 percent in December, higher than the previous month's reading of 0.9 percent, an official survey showed on Monday, marking the third month of year-on-year gains in a row.

Compared with a month earlier, home prices in December rose 0.3 percent, the same pace as in November, according to Reuters calculations based on data from the National Bureau of Statistics(NBS). (Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Eric Meijer)