BEIJING April 10 The Shanghai Banking
Association on Sunday said its members would abide by recently
announced requirements for minimum downpayments on residential
housing mortgages to help cool the real estate market.
The association said in a publicly posted notice that its
member banks would not cut housing mortgage interest rates "too
aggressively" to fight for business.
Late last month, the Shanghai branches of China's central
bank and banking regulator urged commercial banks to strictly
implement differentiated mortgage policies.
In a joint statement on March 25, the Shanghai branches of
the People's Bank of China and the China Banking Regulatory
Commission also called on lenders to vet home buyers' sources of
money for downpayments on homes and their ability to repay
debts.
(Reporting by Shu Zhang and Norihiko Shirouzu in Beijing;
Editing by Tom Heneghan)