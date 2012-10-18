UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
BEIJING Oct 18 China's economy should see a mild recovery in the fourth quarter of the year and exports in the remaining months of 2012 could sustain the improvements seen in September, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.
For highlights of the key comments from the news conference to accompany the release of China's third quarter economic activity data, double click on the code in brackets. (Reporting by China Economics Team; Editing by Nick Edwards)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts