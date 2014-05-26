BEIJING May 26 China has simplified procedures
for the government to approve investment projects to increase
transparency and efficiency, the country's top economic planner
said on Monday, the latest effort to streamline administration
and devolve more power to firms.
The government will only vet certain aspects of projects
considered strategic, such as those pertaining to environmental
protection, economic security and monopolies, according to new
rules. Companies will be given more autonomy in deciding matters
such as investment returns and financing, the government said,
without giving more details.
"Authorities should not interfere with the independence of
companies in making investment decisions, and not arbitrarily
delay approval deadlines," the National Development and Reform
Commission said in a statement on its website.
It also said the government's approval process and decision
should be publicised to improve disclosure and allow for greater
supervision from the public.
Authorities must clearly state the documents that companies
need to facilitate their project applications, it added.
Cutting government red tape is part of China's wide-ranging
plans to reform its economy into one that is more driven by
market forces, and Beijing has already scrapped some bureaucracy
and simplified the rules for various types of investment.
(Reporting by Aileen Wang; Editing by Ron Popeski)