UPDATE 1-Iran sees gas deal with Total within weeks - minister
DUBAI, June 17 Iran expects to sign a long-delayed gas deal with French oil major Total in the next few weeks, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh was quoted as saying on Saturday.
BEIJING, March 14 China's January-February refinery production rose 4.3 percent over a year earlier to 90.76 million tonnes, the National Statistical Bureau said on Tuesday.
On a daily basis, refinery production hit the second-highest on record at 11.23 million barrels per day.
Crude output in the same period dropped 8 percent on year to 31.44 million tonnes, or about 3.89 million bpd, according to the NSB data.
(tonne=7.3 barrels for crude conversion) (Reporting by Cheng Fang, Meng Meng and Beijing monitor team)
DUBAI, June 17 State-owned Qatargas said on Saturday it had signed an agreement with Shell for the delivery of up to 1.1 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per year for five years.