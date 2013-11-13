UPDATE 1-Oil edges off 3-month low, but glut worries fester
* But US stockpiles could dwindle after refinery maintenance -ANZ (Adds comment, updates prices)
BEIJING Nov 13 China's top economic planning agency pledged on Wednesday to push forward reforms in resource prices as well as finance and investment systems.
The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said it would also improve and modify a plan on urbanisation. It did not provide further details.
China's ruling party pledged to let markets play a "decisive" role in allocating resources as it unveiled a reform agenda for the next decade on Tuesday, looking to overhaul the world's second-largest economy to drive future growth. (Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao, Aileen Wang and Kevin Yao; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
* But US stockpiles could dwindle after refinery maintenance -ANZ (Adds comment, updates prices)
CARACAS, March 9 A World Bank tribunal's order for Venezuela to pay $1.4 billion in damages to Exxon Mobil Corp over nationalizations has been annulled, a lawyer for the Venezuelan government said on Thursday.
Gesturing as if with guns, two boys in Tokyo repeatedly taunted a girl whose family fled to Japan's capital to escape radioactivity unleashed by the Fukushima nuclear crisis of 2011.