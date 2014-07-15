SHANGHAI, July 15 A Chinese government agency
overseeing state-owned firms on Tuesday identified six of them
that will be part of a reform process aimed at giving private
capital a bigger role in China's massive state sector.
The six named companies are China National Building
Materials Group; China National Pharmaceutical Group Corporation
(Sinopharm); State Development & Investment Corp; China National
Cereals, Oils and Foodstuffs Corp (COFCO); China Energy
Conservation and Environmental Protection Group; and Xinxing
Cathay International Group.
Some big state-owned enterprises (SOE) have listed
subsidiaries, but the role of private capital in the groups that
control the bulk of economic activity has been small.
Tuesday's move is the latest by Beijing, which is carrying
out its biggest overhaul of the bloated and debt-laden
state-owned sector since the late 1990s.
(Reporting by Brenda Goh, Clare Jim and Yimou Lee; Editing by
Richard Borsuk)