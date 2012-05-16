BEIJING May 16 China should quicken the pace of
launching new financial instruments and capital markets must to
be strengthened to improve their contribution to supporting
economic activity, central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan said on
Wednesday.
Zhou made his comments in a speech to an audience of
financial regulators and industry participants.
Beijing took a milestone step in liberalising its currency
regime last month, doubling the daily onshore trading band for
the yuan to 1 percent. The move underlined its desire for
reforms designed to ease speculative pressures in the economy
and rebalance capital flows, while taking the country one step
closer to its goal of a basically convertible yuan by 2015.
Sources in close, direct contact with the People's Bank of
China (PBOC) and the China Securities Regulatory Commission
(CSRC), say reforms are ready to be rushed out over the next 12
months to boost two-way capital flows, drive diversification of
business finance and accelerate corporate currency hedging.
(Reporting by Xize Kang and Nick Edwards; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)