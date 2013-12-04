BEIJING Dec 4 China will quicken interest rate reforms and unveil a long-awaited deposit insurance system for banks, central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan said on Wednesday, reaffirming key reforms laid out by the leadership last month.

The central bank will also push reforms of the yuan exchange rate reform, Zhou said remarks published on the central bank's website, www.pbc.gov.cn and made during a visit to the central city of Wuhan. (Reporting by Li Hui and Kevin Yao)