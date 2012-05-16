* China eyes govt bond futures, commodity options

* To launch cross-border ETF, expand QFII, RQFII quotas (Adds quotes, background)

BEIJING May 16 China should quicken the pace of launching new financial instruments and capital markets must to be strengthened to improve their contribution to supporting economic activity, central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan said on Wednesday.

"China needs to quicken the pace of liberalising financial instruments such as government bond futures, commodities options and interest rate swaps, to help companies in the real economy improve their pricing and risk management," Zhou told an audience of financial regulators and industry participants.

"China will launch cross-border exchange-traded fund (ETF) at an appropriate time, and we will also gradually expand the Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) and RQFII quotas, while supporting financial firms to actively explore opportunities abroad," Zhou said.

Under the Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII), or RQFII scheme, designated foreign investors will be allowed to buy mainland stocks and bonds with yuan they raised offshore, potentially offering a new incentive for people to hold and use yuan.

China launched silver futures trading last week to provide a hedging tool for investors and is considering launching new financial derivatives linked to the yuan's exchange rate, foreign currencies, global bonds and Chinese interest rates.

China has kicked off simulated trading in government bond futures, paving the way for the relaunch of the derivatives product, which was halted in the mid-1990s.

Beijing took a milestone step in liberalising its currency regime last month, doubling the daily onshore trading band for the yuan to 1 percent. The move underlined its desire for reforms designed to ease speculative pressures in the economy and rebalance capital flows, while taking the country one step closer to its goal of a basically convertible yuan by 2015.

Sources in close, direct contact with the People's Bank of China (PBOC) and the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), say reforms are ready to be rushed out over the next 12 months to boost two-way capital flows, drive diversification of business finance and accelerate corporate currency hedging. (Reporting by Xize Kang and Kevin Yao; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)