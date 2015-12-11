BEIJING Dec 11 Beijing has proposed a new
system giving permanent residence status to millions of people
already living in the city, giving them better access to
services like healthcare and education.
All Chinese citizens have a hukou, or residence registration
account, which determines their access to education and other
social welfare services.
However, the quality of services tied to a rural hukou is
inferior to that of an urban account, a source of grievance for
millions of Chinese migrants who live in cities but do not enjoy
the same welfare services as permanent urban dwellers.
Ensuring a fair hukou system is crucial in supporting the
world's second-largest economy because it increases labour
mobility at a time when the Chinese working population is
shrinking. It would also lift domestic consumption by allowing
migrants to put down roots in cities.
Under a new proposal released by the Beijing government on
Thursday and carried by state media on Friday, people will be
able to accrue points to get a permanent hukou for the Chinese
capital, based on requirements including educational background
and stable employment.
The number of points needed to get a Beijing hukou will vary
depending on changes in the city's population, according to the
draft rules.
About seven million people in Beijing lack a permanent
hukou, the government says.
The official China Daily said the move was expected to
benefit white collar workers much more than the so-called
migrant workers who work on things like building sites due to a
requirement for social security fees to have been paid for seven
years.
The Global Times, published by the ruling Communist Party's
People's Daily, said the rules could help Beijing control its
explosive growth, which has led to pollution and congestion, by
"optimising" the population structure.
It is not clear when the rules may be put in place, as they
are currently in the public consultation phase and may be
altered before being put into effect, which could take several
months or longer.
Beijing, one of the most popular destinations for Chinese
from other parts of the country due to the allure of jobs and a
good education, is one of the few cities that still requires
migrants to apply for temporary residence permits.
The central government has been moving to ditch the
temporary residence permit system completely but progress has
been slow and few details forthcoming.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Nick Macfie)