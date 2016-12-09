(Adds detail, background)
BEIJING Dec 9 China will not limit overseas
remittances of foreign firms' "normal profits", the foreign
exchange regulator said on Friday.
China's foreign exchange reserves fell for a fifth straight
month in November to the lowest since March 2011, amid worry
authorities are tightening controls of capital flows as the yuan
slides to more than 8-year lows versus the dollar.
China will not limit legitimate and compliant international
payments and transfers, including dividends, which meet approval
requirements, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said
in a statement on its official microblog.
Tighter rules on outbound capital flows have raised barriers
for European and U.S. companies to get money out of the country,
with one saying dividend payments had been affected, business
lobbies for U.S. and E.U. firms said on Wednesday.
The European Union Chamber of Commerce in China said
approvals for transfers of dividends had been tightened in
China.
