BEIJING, June 3 China will permit banks participating in offshore yuan business, including offshore yuan clearing banks, to engage in the bond repurchase agreement business in its interbank bond market, the central bank said on Wednesday.

The move aims to further open up the domestic interbank bond market, the People's Bank of China said on its website.

The banks will be able to use funds obtained through such business in offshore yuan operations, but the outstanding amount of financing via repos should not exceed the amount of bonds they hold, the bank said in a statement.

The announcement comes as offshore yuan deposits in Hong Kong, the world's biggest offshore yuan hub, lose steam because of broader channels to repatriate offshore yuan funds.

Yuan deposits in Hong Kong stood at 955.2 billion yuan at the end of April, in the year's first monthly increase, although that was still off the peak of 1 trillion yuan in December.

China is speeding the pace of capital account liberalisation and has set up more than ten offshore yuan centres in the past year.