BEIJING Jan 13 China's foreign exchange reserves, the world's largest, were $3.18 trillion at the end of December 2011, down $20.6 billion versus the end of September, the People's Bank of China said on Friday.

A fall in reserves may reflect the impact of a narrowing trade surplus and outflows of speculative capital as the world economy wobbles.

Foreign exchange reserves rose just $4.2 billion to a record of $3.2 trillion in the third quarter. The pace was markedly sloweder than a $152.8 billion rise in the second quarter.

The median forecast by economists was for China's foreign exchange reserves to hold steady at the end of December from the end of the third quarter.

Foreign exchange reserves (in billions of dollars)

Dec Sep Jun Mar Dec10 Sep10 Jun10

3,181.1 3,201.7 3,197.5 3,044.7 2,847.3 2,648.3 2,454.3

(Reporting by China Economics Team; Editing by Nick Edwards)