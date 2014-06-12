BRIEF-Rupa & Co says unit in license agreement with Fruit of Loom Inc
* Unit Oban Fashions Pvt Ltd had entered into license agreement with Fruit of Loom Inc., subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Company
BEIJING, June 12 China's rapid accumulation of foreign-currency reserves poses difficulties for steering economic policy, officials with the nation's foreign exchange regulator said on Thursday.
China will keep its foreign exchange reserves at a reasonable level, officials of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) said in a webcast.
China's foreign exchange reserves, the world's largest, grew by $130 billion in the first quarter, to a record $3.95 trillion.
Large foreign currency purchases by China's central bank, which regularly intervenes to cap rises in the yuan, amount to creation of base money and can fuel inflation unless the central bank soaks up the excess yuan injected into the system.
(Reporting by China economics team; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
* Unit Oban Fashions Pvt Ltd had entered into license agreement with Fruit of Loom Inc., subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Company
* Says unit plans to buy Shanghai property firm for 3.98 billion yuan ($575.77 million)
* Acquires properties of Ståhl Fastigheter ab (formerly Kretia), comprising about 90,000 sqm in Uppsala and Norrköping