CANADA FX DEBT-C$ posts a 4-month high on GDP data, weaker greenback

(Adds analyst quotes and details on U.S. dollar and updates prices) * Canadian dollar ends at C$1.3012, or 76.85 U.S. cents * Loonie touches its strongest since Sept. 9 at $1.2969 * Canadian bond prices rise across the yield curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, Jan 31 The Canadian dollar notched a four-month high against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday after domestic data showed the economy expanded more than expected in November and the greenback tumbled against a