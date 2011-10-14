(Repeats to fix tabular display)

BEIJING, Oct 14 China's foreign exchange reserves surged $4.2 billion to $3.2017 trillion in the third quarter, the People's Bank of China said on Friday.

Chinese banks lent 470.0 billion yuan of new yuan loans on a net basis in September, the central bank said, compared with 548.5 billion yuan the previous month.

Yuan loans outstanding at the end of September were 15.9 percent higher than a year ago.

Annual growth in China's broad M2 measure of money supply slowed to 13.0 percent, from August's 13.5 percent.

The median forecast by economists was for foreign exchange reserves to climb $107.5 billion in the third quarter to $3.305 trillion; an issuance of 532.5 billion yuan in September; and a 13.8 percent rise in M2 last month.

Monthly new yuan loans (billions)

Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov

470 549 493 634 552 740 679 536 1,040 481 564

Yuan loans outstanding (trillions, pct change vs year ago)

Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Lvl 52.9 52.4 51.9 51.4 50.8 50.2 49.5 48.9 48.4 47.9 Chg 15.9 16.4 16.6 16.9 17.1 17.5 17.9 17.7 18.5 19.9

Money supply (percent change on a year earlier):

Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec M2 13.0 13.5 14.7 15.9 15.1 15.3 16.6 15.7 17.2 19.7 M1 8.9 11.2 11.6 13.1 12.7 12.9 15.0 14.5 13.6 21.2 M0 12.7 14.7 14.3 14.4 15.4 14.7 14.8 10.3 42.5 16.7

Foreign exchange reserves (in billions of dollars)

Sep Jun Mar Dec10 Sep10 Jun10 Mar10

3,201.7 3,197.5 3,044.7 2,847.3 2,648.3 2,454.3 2,447.1 (Reporting by Langi Chiang and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Ken Wills)