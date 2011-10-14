* Reserves grow at a surprisingly weak pace in Q3

* Some analysts say reserves hit by outflow of hot money

* Loans, M2 growth slow as Beijing keeps monetary policy tight (Adds details, quotes)

By Langi Chiang and Koh Gui Qing

BEIJING, Oct 14 China's foreign exchange reserves grew at a surprisingly tepid clip last quarter to $3.2 trillion after the stockpile suffered a drop of nearly $61 billion in September on an outflow of speculative funds and a skidding euro.

Data also showed China's bank lending and money growth cooled more than forecast in September, suggesting Beijing kept monetary policy on a tight leash in the month to contain price pressures.

"Particularly in September, there was a big drop in stock markets, global investors repatriated some money from emerging countries including China," said Banny Lam. "But this is temporary."

Although China's ballooning reserves are often seen as a sign of its growing wealth, some analysts say they underscore Beijing's problem of excess cash, which fuels price pressures.

In a sign that inflation-wary Beijing kept monetary conditions tight in September, banks were shown to have lent 470 billion yuan ($73.6 billion) in yuan loans, lower than August's 548.5 billion yuan.

Money and loan growth take centre stage in China's monetary policy as they are controlled by Beijing to manage inflation.

The broad M2 measure of money supply, M2, rose 13 percent from a year ago, slowing further from 13.5 percent in August.

That is the slowest pace since October 2001, and marked the sixth month in a row M2 growth came in below the government's own target for 2011 of 16 percent.

Economists had expected foreign exchange reserves to hit $3.305 trillion at the end of September and expected loan currency loans of 532.5 billion yuan and M2 growth of 13.8 percent.

Lending and money growth have slowed steadily this year as the People's Bank of China steered monetary conditions back to normal after unleashing an extraordinary surge in bank credit in 2009 to counter the global financial crisis.

However, official lending data published by Beijing is not all encompassing.

A thriving underground lending market that charges exorbitant rates has blossomed as lenders and borrowers look for ways to beat the rules and satiate firms' thirst for cash.

Data out on Friday showed annual inflation eased a shade in September to 6.1 percent from August's 6.2 percent, but still within sight of three-year highs of 6.5 percent hit in July.

Many analysts say elevated price pressures should deter Beijing from loosening policy reins anytime soon, although a slight relaxation including boosting lending to small firms is likely if push comes to shove.

But any further policy tightening is also unlikely at this point. Data earlier this week showed China's exports growth slowing to seven-month lows as Europe's debt crisis chilled global demand.

Since October 2010, Beijing has raised interest rates five times and banks' reserve requirement ratios nine times. ($1 = 6.382 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Langi Chiang and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Ken Wills)