BEIJING, Sept 1 China is unlikely to cut reserve requirement ratios (RRR) for small banks in the near term since its policymakers remain bent on wrestling inflation under control, sources and analysts said on Thursday.

Responding to a Chinese newspaper report, several banking officials and analysts familiar with Beijing's policy-making process told Reuters that they saw little chance of an imminent RRR cut that could send a signal of policy easing, something Beijing wants to avoid.

The report, which appeared in the Thursday edition of the Economic Observer newspaper, cited "unidentified analysts" as saying the central bank may cut bank reserves for medium- and small-sized banks to spur lending to small businesses.

Sources told Reuters last week that Beijing has further reined in bank lending by telling banks to hand over their margin deposits to the central bank for safekeeping, the latest step in China's long campaign against inflation.

The Economic Observer said the move would squeeze small lenders' abilities to extend loans since margin deposits accounted for about 20 percent of total deposits at small banks.

China's RRR for small banks now stands at 19.5 percent, lower than the 21.5 percent for big banks.

"We don't believe the central bank will rush to cut RRR for small banks since it has just adjusted its rules on margin deposits," a bank executive who declined to be identified told Reuters.

Other bank officials also said the central bank was unlikely to cut reserve rates soon.

But the bankers did say that a cut was possible in the fourth quarter when the central bank could switch from fighting inflation to supporting growth.

"The possibility of a cut in the near-term is very low," said Lu Zhengwei, an economist at Industrial Bank in Shanghai.

Any move that encourages small banks to lend more could fuel risks for them, said Lu. And while the government worries about tight credit conditions for smaller businesses, big Chinese banks have recently done more to extend them credit in response to calls from Chinese leaders to do so.

E Yongjian, an analyst at Bank of Communications, said the central bank may wait a few weeks to gauge the impact of the latest move on small banks' reserves.

China still faces challenges in reining in liquidity in the world's second-largest economy, given sustained capital inflows and maturing central bank bills.

Although Beijing will be cautious about tightening policy amid the global market turbulence, it is wary of declaring victory on inflation prematurely, analysts say.

Premier Wen Jiabao said on Thursday that controlling inflation will remain a top priority in coming months even as the world economy wobbles.

The government has said monetary policy tightening has not lead to a widespread closure of small businesses -- a key driver of growth and jobs in world's second-largest economy that are bearing the brunt of the official credit curbs. (Reporting by Kevin Yao and Zhao Hongmei; Editing by Don Durfee)