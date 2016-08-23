* CNBM to take over Sinoma
* Deal among biggest such deals so far of SOEs
* Is part of China's plans to create globally competitive
MNCs
(Adds details of planned deal, background)
SHANGHAI, Aug 23 China National Building
Materials Group Corp (CNBM) will take over smaller
rival China National Materials Corp (Sinoma), after an agreement
between the two companies was approved by the government, the
country's state assets regulator said.
The deal is part of an ambitious plan by China under
president Xi Jinping's leadership to revamp its lumbering and
debt-ridden state sector, with the goal of creating globally
competitive multinationals through mergers, asset swaps and
sweeping management reforms.
According to a notice by the State-owned Assets Supervision
and Administration Commission (SASAC) on Monday, the CNBM deal
was given the go-ahead by the State Council, China's cabinet.
China's state firms made profits of 1.13 trillion yuan
($169.99 billion) in the first half of the year, down 8.5
percent on the year, with total liabilities up 17.8 percent to
83.55 trillion yuan, according to the Ministry of Finance,
Amid concerns about plunging profits, soaring debt and
chronic inefficiency, China's reform programme is aimed at
eliminating duplication, waste and "cut-throat competition"
between firms with nearly identical business structures.
CNBM, already the country's biggest construction materials
producer, will be renamed the China Construction Materials
Group. Sinoma's listed vehicle, China National Materials Co. Ltd
, will become a subsidiary of the new merged entity,
Sinoma said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange.
The new group will have total assets of more than 500
billion yuan, China's Securities Times newspaper reported on
Tuesday.
CNBM has been struggling with industrial overcapacity,
plunging cement prices and a downturn in the construction
sector. Its listed vehicle, the China National Building Material
Co. Ltd, warned earlier this month that its profits
for the first half "will decrease very substantially".
SASAC is currently responsible for 104 enterprises in
sectors ranging from energy to telecommunications. The number is
down from 111 at the start of the year, and it could eventually
fall to just 40, according to state media reports.
Last year, the China Power Investment Group, one of China's
biggest state power generators, began merger procedures with the
State Nuclear Power Technology Corporation, a reactor designer.
Two regional railway manufacturers were also merged to form the
CRRC Corporation.
And Baoshan Iron and Steel Group and the Wuhan Iron and
Steel Group, two of China's biggest steel producers, are drawing
up plans to restructure together.
($1 = 6.6475 Chinese yuan renminbi)
