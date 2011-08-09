BEIJING, Aug 9 China's National Bureau of Statistics gave the following breakdown of retail sales growth for July on Tuesday.

(Percent change from a year earlier):

Jul Jun May Apr Mar Jan-Feb Dec Nov Oct Overall 17.2 17.7 16.9 17.1 17.4 15.8 19.1 18.7 18.6 Grain & edible oils 26.6 27.9 24.2 23.1 21.8 22.9 32.1 31.8 27.3 Garments 24.1 24.6 21.8 26.8 21.9 22.2 27.3 20.4 32.6 Cosmetics 19.5 19.8 20.3 23.3 21.2 16.1 21.3 15.0 15.4 Jewellery 45.0 42.2 43.0 54.3 52.4 51.4 47.7 67.0 45.6 Personal care goods 22.5 26.3 22.8 24.2 19.8 24.1 27.4 23.6 26.0 Recreational goods 10.4 14.3 10.5 13.5 13.0 21.6 36.0 20.9 20.6 Home appliances 18.9 22.9 15.4 27.6 26.0 17.9 34.9 22.6 22.6 Office supplies 27.1 25.9 19.8 14.6 18.5 20.7 23.6 25.9 24.4 Furniture 33.1 35.8 26.1 30.6 31.9 20.4 34.5 33.6 35.8 Telecoms equipment 33.6 36.0 24.8 29.5 21.3 23.2 49.4 26.8 23.3 Oil & oil products 40.6 39.5 42.3 39.7 43.8 33.7 32.7 34.4 31.0 Automobiles 11.9 16.9 13.6 13.2 18.7 10.9 37.2 33.6 32.2 Building materials 32.4 35.8 23.9 22.9 33.0 20.8 37.8 33.5 30.1 (Reporting by Beijing economics team; Editing by Chris Lewis)