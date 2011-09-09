BEIJING, Sept 9 China's National Bureau of Statistics gave the following breakdown of retail sales growth for August on Friday.

(Percent change from a year earlier):

Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Jan-Feb Dec Nov Overall 17.0 17.2 17.7 16.9 17.1 17.4 15.8 19.1 18.7 Grain & edible oils 24.0 26.6 27.9 24.2 23.1 21.8 22.9 32.1 31.8 Garments 21.9 24.1 24.6 21.8 26.8 21.9 22.2 27.3 20.4 Cosmetics 14.8 19.5 19.8 20.3 23.3 21.2 16.1 21.3 15.0 Jewellery 44.4 45.0 42.2 43.0 54.3 52.4 51.4 47.7 67.0 Personal care goods 26.9 22.5 26.3 22.8 24.2 19.8 24.1 27.4 23.6 Recreational goods 8.2 10.4 14.3 10.5 13.5 13.0 21.6 36.0 20.9 Home appliances 14.8 18.9 22.9 15.4 27.6 26.0 17.9 34.9 22.6 Office supplies 26.2 27.1 25.9 19.8 14.6 18.5 20.7 23.6 25.9 Furniture 29.5 33.1 35.8 26.1 30.6 31.9 20.4 34.5 33.6 Telecoms equipment 27.8 33.6 36.0 24.8 29.5 21.3 23.2 49.4 26.8 Oil & oil products 38.4 40.6 39.5 42.3 39.7 43.8 33.7 32.7 34.4 Automobiles 12.4 11.9 16.9 13.6 13.2 18.7 10.9 37.2 33.6 Building materials 25.4 32.4 35.8 23.9 22.9 33.0 20.8 37.8 33.5 (Reporting by Beijing economics team; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)