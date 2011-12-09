BEIJING, Dec 9 China's National Bureau of Statistics gave the following breakdown of retail sales growth for November on Friday.

(Percent change from a year earlier):

Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar

Overall 17.3 17.2 17.7 17.0 17.2 17.7 16.9 17.1 17.4 Grain & edible oils 24.7 22.7 24.4 24.0 26.6 27.9 24.2 23.1 21.8

Garments 22.5 19.5 27.6 21.9 24.1 24.6 21.8 26.8 21.9 Cosmetics 17.3 15.5 19.5 14.8 19.5 19.8 20.3 23.3 21.2

Jewellery 16.2 32.3 38.5 44.4 45.0 42.2 43.0 54.3 52.4 Personal care goods 24.0 20.4 22.0 26.9 22.5 26.3 22.8 24.2 19.8

Recreational goods 15.1 9.8 1.3 8.2 10.4 14.3 10.5 13.5 13.0 Home appliances 25.0 15.3 19.5 14.8 18.9 22.9 15.4 27.6 26.0

Office supplies 34.5 35.7 35.3 26.2 27.1 25.9 19.8 14.6 18.5 Furniture 34.4 33.3 33.6 29.5 33.1 35.8 26.1 30.6 31.9

Telecoms equipment 31.3 24.5 24.8 27.8 33.6 36.0 24.8 29.5 21.3 Oil & oil products 31.4 34.2 38.7 38.4 40.6 39.5 42.3 39.7 43.8

Automobiles 11.4 12.6 18.7 12.4 11.9 16.9 13.6 13.2 18.7 Building materials 28.4 26.1 26.5 25.4 32.4 35.8 23.9 22.9 33.0 (Compiled by Aileen Wang; Editing by Chris Lewis)