BEIJING, Jan 17 China's National Bureau of Statistics gave the following breakdown of retail sales growth for December on Tuesday.

(Percent change from a year earlier):

Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr Overall 18.1 17.3 17.2 17.7 17.0 17.2 17.7 16.9 17.1 Grain & edible oils 28.5 24.7 22.7 24.4 24.0 26.6 27.9 24.2 23.1 Garments 26.7 22.5 19.5 27.6 21.9 24.1 24.6 21.8 26.8 Cosmetics 16.9 17.3 15.5 19.5 14.8 19.5 19.8 20.3 23.3 Jewellery 35.6 16.2 32.3 38.5 44.4 45.0 42.2 43.0 54.3 Personal care goods 23.4 24.0 20.4 22.0 26.9 22.5 26.3 22.8 24.2 Recreational goods 14.1 15.1 9.8 1.3 8.2 10.4 14.3 10.5 13.5 Home appliances 33.4 25.0 15.3 19.5 14.8 18.9 22.9 15.4 27.6 Office supplies 34.1 34.5 35.7 35.3 26.2 27.1 25.9 19.8 14.6 Furniture 39.2 34.4 33.3 33.6 29.5 33.1 35.8 26.1 30.6 Telecoms equipment 24.8 31.3 24.5 24.8 27.8 33.6 36.0 24.8 29.5 Oil & oil products 31.1 31.4 34.2 38.7 38.4 40.6 39.5 42.3 39.7 Automobiles 10.2 11.4 12.6 18.7 12.4 11.9 16.9 13.6 13.2 Building materials 37.2 28.4 26.1 26.5 25.4 32.4 35.8 23.9 22.9 (Compiled by Beijing economics team; Editing by Chris Lewis)