BEIJING, July 13 China's National Bureau of Statistics gave the following breakdown of retail sales growth for June on Friday: (Percent change from a year earlier)

Jun May Apr Mar J-Feb Dec Nov Oct Sep Overall 13.7 13.8 14.1 15.2 14.7 18.1 17.3 17.2 17.7 Grain & edible oils 16.8 18.1 18.5 17.9 16.1 28.5 24.7 22.7 24.4 Garments 20.2 19.0 19.5 19.4 12.8 26.7 22.5 19.5 27.6 Cosmetics 15.7 14.0 14.2 16.9 18.5 16.9 17.3 15.5 19.5 Jewellery 19.5 18.2 12.5 10.4 19.1 35.6 16.2 32.3 38.5 Personal care goods 18.5 15.8 16.0 15.7 16.5 23.4 24.0 20.4 22.0 Recreational goods 4.2 7.8 10.3 7.9 3.7 14.1 15.1 9.8 1.3 Home appliances 9.5 0.5 7.7 8.4 -2.9 33.4 25.0 15.3 19.5 Office supplies 25.0 22.3 24.0 21.9 11.5 34.1 34.5 35.7 35.3 Furniture 28.7 21.9 24.0 26.1 25.0 39.2 34.4 33.3 33.6 Telecoms equipment 30.4 26.0 37.6 44.1 43.1 24.8 31.3 24.5 24.8 Oil & oil products 12.2 14.9 15.9 23.7 20.4 31.1 31.4 34.2 38.7 Automobiles 6.2 8.0 8.2 8.1 12.7 10.2 11.4 12.6 18.7 Building materials 29.3 23.3 24.5 26.3 25.3 37.2 28.4 26.1 26.5 (Compiled by Aileen Wang)