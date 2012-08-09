BEIJING, Aug 9 China's National Bureau of Statistics gave the following breakdown of retail sales growth for July on Thursday: (Percent change from a year earlier)

Jul Jun May Apr Mar J-Feb Dec Nov Oct Sep Overall 13.1 13.7 13.8 14.1 15.2 14.7 18.1 17.3 17.2 17.7 Grain & edible oils 16.8 16.8 18.1 18.5 17.9 16.1 28.5 24.7 22.7 24.4 Garments 18.4 20.2 19.0 19.5 19.4 12.8 26.7 22.5 19.5 27.6 Cosmetics 15.1 15.7 14.0 14.2 16.9 18.5 16.9 17.3 15.5 19.5 Jewellery 14.0 19.5 18.2 12.5 10.4 19.1 35.6 16.2 32.3 38.5 Personal care goods 18.2 18.5 15.8 16.0 15.7 16.5 23.4 24.0 20.4 22.0 Recreational goods 9.5 4.2 7.8 10.3 7.9 3.7 14.1 15.1 9.8 1.3 Home appliances 8.9 9.5 0.5 7.7 8.4 -2.9 33.4 25.0 15.3 19.5 Office supplies 18.9 25.0 22.3 24.0 21.9 11.5 34.1 34.5 35.7 35.3 Furniture 26.4 28.7 21.9 24.0 26.1 25.0 39.2 34.4 33.3 33.6 Telecoms equipment 26.3 30.4 26.0 37.6 44.1 43.1 24.8 31.3 24.5 24.8 Oil & oil products 11.3 12.2 14.9 15.9 23.7 20.4 31.1 31.4 34.2 38.7 Automobiles 4.7 6.2 8.0 8.2 8.1 12.7 10.2 11.4 12.6 18.7 Building materials 25.5 29.3 23.3 24.5 26.3 25.3 37.2 28.4 26.1 26.5 (Compiled by Beijing Economics Team)