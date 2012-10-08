* Golden Week retail sales up 15 pct to $127 billion
* Consumer spending shifts to leisure activities
* Luxury spenders shop overseas to avoid high taxes
By Donny Kwok
HONG KONG, Oct 8 China's retail sales growth
slowed during the Golden Week break, but demand was better than
expected, and authorities provided a snapshot of increasingly
important sources of demand in the world's second-largest
economy.
The Golden Week holiday at the start of October, when
millions of people travel and spend more than usual, brings huge
discounts and promotions as retailers battle for market share.
Overall retail sales grew 15 percent during the National Day
holiday, which coincided with the Mid-Autumn Festival to provide
a rare eight-day break. That compared with 17.5 percent growth
last year during a seven-day holiday.
"On the bright side, the figures suggested that consumer
sentiment on the mainland is still strong and people are willing
to spend despite the slowing economy," said Alex Fan, head of
research at ICBC International.
"Everything you do during the holidays is beneficial, like
shopping, travelling, as well as food and beverages."
Revenues in the retail and catering sectors totalled 800.6
billion yuan ($127.4 billion), compared with 696.2 billion yuan
a year ago, China's Ministry of Commerce said on Monday.
The market for daily necessities was stable, with prices for
pork, beef and mutton down slightly, it added.
The spending patterns of the country's 1.3 billion people
are closely watched to gauge the health of China's economy as it
switches from a reliance on exports to boosting consumer demand
at a time when economic growth is slowing.
HOLIDAY SPENDING
Analysts said strong tourism data pointed to a shift in
consumer spending toward leisure activities, helped by Beijing's
move to waive toll fees for cars which saw millions of holiday
makers take to the roads.
Revenues for food and beverage operators in cities such as
Shanghai, Tianjin and Qingdao, recorded increases of between 15
and 29 percent from a year earlier, the data showed.
Shares of China Travel International Investment Hong Kong
Ltd hit a six-week high last week, although the stock
fell on Monday in line with broader markets on renewed concerns
over economic growth.
Airline stocks gained across the board, with China Eastern
up 1.6 percent, China Southern climbing
nearly 4 percent and Air China rising 1.2 percent.
Tourism revenue at China's 119 major attractions rose 25
percent during the holiday, while the number of visitors
increased 21 percent, a government industry regulator said. The
number of railway passengers rose 9.4 percent to 60.95 million.
The data signalled tourists were favouring sightseeing over
traditional locations such as luxury stores, with huge increases
seen in the number of visitors to camp sites and attractions.
"Chinese consumers are still relatively confident about
China's economic fundamentals," Bank of America Merrill Lynch
said.
GOME, SUNING SEE STRONG SALES
Demand for digital products, home appliances, smartphones,
cameras and computers was solid, the ministry said.
Sales for home appliance retailers GOME Electrical
Appliances Holding and Suning Appliance Co Ltd
, seen by some as China's answers to Best Buy
, increased up to three times in Dongguan, in China's
southern province of Guangdong, it added.
GOME and Suning had prepared goods worth 6 billion yuan
($954.67 million) for the holiday, including mobile phones,
computers, and flatscreen TVs, Chinese media said.
"It was the underlying growth momentum for basic needs which
supported the growth," said Linus Yip, chief strategist at First
Shanghai Securities.
Analysts said luxury spending and apparel were unlikely to
have benefited much as shoppers preferred to buy high-end goods
overseas to take advantage of lower taxes and weaker currencies.
"Our shop was very crowded during the same Golden Week last
year but we have seen much fewer people this year," said Man
Bihua, a 40-year-old saleswoman at Hola in Shanghai, which sells
home and lifestyle products.
"Internet shopping and outbound tourism from Shanghai
appear to be the main reasons, with online prices much cheaper
than those products displayed here."