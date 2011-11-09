BEIJING Nov 9 China fiscal revenues in October rose 16.9 percent from a year earlier to 918.8 billion yuan ($144.8 billion), the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.

That compared with an increase of 17.3 percent in September and a rise of 34 percent in August.

The ministry attributed the decline in the pace of revenue growth to a slowing economy, individual income tax reform and less receipts from property related taxes due to sluggish housing transactions.

Business taxes from the property sector dropped 5.2 percent in October from a year earlier, compared with an annual growth of 12.3 percent in September, the ministry said in a statement on its website.

It also predicted that fiscal revenues may continue to grow at a slower clip in the last two months of this year.

Fiscal expenditure in October rose 24.5 percent from a year earlier to 807.9 billion yuan, it added.

For the first ten months of the year, revenues rose 28.1 percent from a year earlier to 9.09 trillion yuan, while spending over the same period of reached 7.76 trillion yuan, up about 27.2 percent, the ministry said. ($1 = 6.346 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Aileen Wang and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Nick Edwards)