BEIJING Nov 9 China fiscal revenues in October
rose 16.9 percent from a year earlier to 918.8 billion yuan
($144.8 billion), the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.
That compared with an increase of 17.3 percent in September
and a rise of 34 percent in August.
The ministry attributed the decline in the pace of revenue
growth to a slowing economy, individual income tax reform and
less receipts from property related taxes due to sluggish
housing transactions.
Business taxes from the property sector dropped 5.2 percent
in October from a year earlier, compared with an annual growth
of 12.3 percent in September, the ministry said in a statement
on its website.
It also predicted that fiscal revenues may continue to grow
at a slower clip in the last two months of this year.
Fiscal expenditure in October rose 24.5 percent from a year
earlier to 807.9 billion yuan, it added.
For the first ten months of the year, revenues rose 28.1
percent from a year earlier to 9.09 trillion yuan, while
spending over the same period of reached 7.76 trillion yuan, up
about 27.2 percent, the ministry said.
($1 = 6.346 Chinese Yuan)
(Reporting by Aileen Wang and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Nick
Edwards)