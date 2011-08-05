UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
BEIJING Aug 5 Countries around the world need to step up coordination to tackle mounting risks from debt problems in the United States and Europe, China Foreign Minister Yang Jiechi said on Friday.
Yang, who is visiting Poland, said U.S. debt risks are escalating and called on the United States to adopt "responsible" monetary policies and protect the dollar investment of other nations.
He noted Europe's debt woes but said Beijing still supports the region and the euro, without giving specific details.
His remarks were published on the Foreign Ministry's website. (Reporting by Langi Chiang and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Ken Wills)
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
ATHENS/BERLIN, Feb 11 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras warned international lenders on Saturday not to heap new burdens on his country but said he believed the drawn-out bailout review with them would end well.
BERLIN, Feb 11 Greece's third bailout programme could fall apart as the International Monetary Fund has not yet made up its mind whether to take part in providng more aid, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said.