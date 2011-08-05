BEIJING Aug 5 Countries around the world need to step up coordination to tackle mounting risks from debt problems in the United States and Europe, China Foreign Minister Yang Jiechi said on Friday.

Yang, who is visiting Poland, said U.S. debt risks are escalating and called on the United States to adopt "responsible" monetary policies and protect the dollar investment of other nations.

He noted Europe's debt woes but said Beijing still supports the region and the euro, without giving specific details.

His remarks were published on the Foreign Ministry's website. (Reporting by Langi Chiang and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Ken Wills)