(Corrects to show that RRR is now 21 percent, not 20 percent)
BEIJING Nov 30 China's central bank cut
the reserve requirement ratio for its banks on Wednesday for the
first time in nearly three years to ease credit strains and
shore up activity in the world's second-largest economy.
The 50-basis-point cut in the reserve ratio showed China's
monetary policy has swung into easing mode as economic growth
slows while inflation eases.
The cut lowers the reserve ratio for China's biggest banks
to 21 percent from record highs, and frees up funds
that could lubricate lending to cash-deprived small firms.
The new ratio is effective December 5, the central bank said
in a short statement on its website.
The central bank last cut the reserve ratio in December
2008, when China's economic growth floundered on the global
financial crisis.
(Reporting by Kevin Yao and Zhou Xin; Editing by Don Durfee)