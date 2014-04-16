BEIJING, April 16 China will reduce the amount
of cash that village commercial banks keep at the central bank
to increase financial support for the agricultural sector,
Premier Li Keqiang was quoted as saying by state radio on
Wednesday after a cabinet meeting.
Li did not state and when and by how much the reserve
requirement ratio (RRR) would be lowered for lenders, saying
only that an appropriate reduction would be made for qualifying
banks.
China's central bank sets different RRR requirements for
Chinese banks that depend partly on the scale of their lending
business. The ratio stands at 20 percent for China's biggest
banks, which are generally subject to the most stringent
requirements.
