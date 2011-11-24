BEIJING Nov 24 China could cut its reserve requirement for all banks in the first three months of 2012, a senior Chinese banker said on Thursday, adding to talk that a fast-cooling world economy may lead Beijing to relax monetary policy.

China's central bank has not metted out any substantive monetary tightening measures since mid-July for fear of crimping economic growth at a time when Europe's debt crisis is hurting exports.

"There is possibility of a cut in the reserve requirement ratio in the first quarter, and the tone of macro policy will change during the central economic work conference," said Huang Jifa, deputy head of investment banking at the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China is the world's biggest bank by market value.

The central economic work conference is an annual year-end meeting of top Chinese policy makers where a blue-print of the following year's economic policy plans and targets are decided. The meeting is expected to be held in coming weeks.

"If policy remains as tight as before, some problems will emerge, including in the property sector," Huang told reporters on the sidelines of a debt conference in Beijing.

The reserve requirement ratio for China's biggest banks is at a record high of 21.5 percent and has drawn complaints from bank executives, who say the unduly steep ratio hurts profits by restraining banks' ability to lend.

