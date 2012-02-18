Aso: Will take some time for Japan, U.S. econ dialogue to kick off
TOKYO, Feb 14 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday it will take some time for Tokyo and Washington to set up a framework for bilateral economic dialogue.
SHANGHAI Feb 18 China's central bank said on Saturday it would cut the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) for banks by 50 basis points, effective from Feb. 24.
The first RRR cut in 2012 came more than two months after the last 50-basis-point cut announced on Nov. 30, 2011.
The People's Bank of China made the announcement on its website (www.pbc.gov.cn).
It would cut the RRR for the biggest banks to 20.5 percent from 21 percent, freeing up funds that could be used for lending. (Reporting by Jason Subler; Editing by Robert Birsel)
TOKYO, Feb 14 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday it will take some time for Tokyo and Washington to set up a framework for bilateral economic dialogue.
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Asian shares inched to 19-month highs on Tuesday as the potential for economic stimulus in the United States lifted the dollar, bond yields and Wall Street stocks.
* Blackstone, Carlyle consider $2 billion sale of Service King - Bloomberg citing sources Source text : http://bloom.bg/2lIXVrx Further company coverage: