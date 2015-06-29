BEIJING, June 29 China's central bank cut lending rates for the fourth time since November and trimmed the amount of cash that some banks must hold as reserves, stepping up efforts to support an economy that is headed for its poorest performance in a quarter century. Saturday's combined easing highlights Beijing's concerns that money isn't flowing to some of the most-needed sectors in the economy and that stubbornly high borrowing costs that could fuel bankruptcies and job losses. The last time the central bank simultaneously cut interest rates and reserve requirements was at the height of the global financial crisis in late 2008. (For the story, click Below are changes in China's benchmark interest rates and required reserve ratios since 2006. INTEREST RATES one-year deposit one-year lending announced change new rate change new rate 27/06/2015 -25 bp 2.00 pct -25 bps 4.85 pct 10/05/2015 -25 bp 2.25 pct -25 bp 5.10 pct 28/02/15 -25 bp 2.50 pct -25 bp 5.35 pct 21/11/14 -25 bp 2.75 pct -40 bp 5.6 pct 05/07/12 -25 bp 3.00 pct -31 bp 6.00 pct 07/06/12 -25 bp 3.25 pct -25 bp 6.31 pct 06/07/11 +25 bp 3.50 pct +25 bp 6.56 pct 05/04/11 +25 bp 3.25 pct +25 bp 6.31 pct 08/02/11 +25 bp 3.00 pct +25 bp 6.06 pct 25/12/10 +25 bp 2.75 pct +25 bp 5.81 pct 19/10/10 +25 bp 2.50 pct +25 bp 5.56 pct 22/12/08 -27 bp 2.25 pct -27 bp 5.31 pct 26/11/08 -108 bp 2.52 pct -108 bp 5.58 pct 29/10/08 -27 bp 3.60 pct -27 bp 6.66 pct 08/10/08 -27 bp 3.87 pct -27 bp 6.93 pct 15/09/08 0 bp 4.14 pct -27 bp 7.20 pct 20/12/07 +27 bp 4.14 pct +18 bp 7.47 pct 14/09/07 +27 bp 3.87 pct +27 bp 7.29 pct 21/08/07 +27 bp 3.60 pct +18 bp 7.02 pct 20/07/07 +27 bp 3.33 pct +27 bp 6.84 pct 18/05/07 +27 bp 3.06 pct +18 bp 6.57 pct 17/03/07 +27 bp 2.79 pct +27 bp 6.39 pct 18/08/06 +27 bp 2.52 pct +27 bp 6.12 pct 27/04/06 0 bp 2.25 pct +27 bp 5.85 pct REQUIRED RESERVE RATIO (for big banks) ** announced change new ratio 19/04/15 -100 bp 18.5 pct 04/02/15 -50 bp 19.5 pct 12/05/12 -50 bp 20.0 pct 18/02/12 -50 bp 20.5 pct 30/11/11 -50 bp 21.0 pct 14/06/11 +50 bp 21.5 pct 12/05/11 +50 bp 21.0 pct 17/04/11 +50 bp 20.5 pct 18/03/11 +50 bp 20.0 pct 18/02/11 +50 bp 19.5 pct 14/01/11 +50 bp 19.0 pct 10/12/10 +50 bp 18.5 pct 19/11/10 +50 bp 18.0 pct 10/11/10 +50 bp 17.5 pct 02/05/10 +50 bp 17.0 pct 12/02/10 +50 bp 16.5 pct 12/01/10 +50 bp 16.0 pct 22/12/08 -50 bp 15.5 pct 26/11/08 -100 bp 16.0 pct 08/10/08 -50 bp 17.0 pct 07/06/08 +100 bp 17.5 pct 12/05/08 +50 bp 16.5 pct 16/04/08 +50 bp 16.0 pct 18/03/08 +50 bp 15.5 pct 16/01/08 +50 bp 15.0 pct 08/12/07 +100 bp 14.5 pct 10/11/07 +50 bp 13.5 pct 13/10/07 +50 bp 13.0 pct 06/09/07 +50 bp 12.5 pct 15/08/07 +50 bp 12.0 pct 05/06/07 +50 bp 11.5 pct 15/05/07 +50 bp 11.0 pct 16/04/07 +50 bp 10.5 pct 25/02/07 +50 bp 10.0 pct 15/01/07 +50 bp 9.5 pct 15/11/06 +50 bp 9.0 pct 15/08/06 +50 bp 8.5 pct 05/07/06 +50 bp 8.0 pct ** On June 27, 2015, the central bank also lowered the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) for banks that have met certain standards in lending to the farm sector and small and medium-sized enterprises by 50 basis points. (Reporting by Beijing economics team; Editing by Kim Coghill)