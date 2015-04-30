BEIJING, April 30 China's trade deficit in services widened to $41.2 billion in the first three months of the year, as Chinese tourists spent more abroad compared with foreigners visiting the mainland.

The trade deficit in services was led by a $40.6 billion gap in spending between Chinese and foreign tourists, according to data from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, China's currency regulator.

The country had posted a $29.4 billion deficit in services in the first two months of this year.

Beijing has promised to further open up China's services sector, which is dominated by Chinese companies, to foreign investment but the process has been gradual.

