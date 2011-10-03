Oct 3 The HSBC Purchasing Managers' Index for China's services sector rose to 53.0 in September, recovering from an all-time low of 50.6 in August, lifted by new orders.

The figures were scheduled for release later in the week, but were published on Monday on the website of Markit, which compiles the data.

"September's HSBC Services PMI rebounded meaningfully, pointing to a possible bottoming out of the services economy towards the end of the year," Hongbin Qu, HSBC's chief China economist, said in a statement.

A survey reading above 50 indicates expansion; below 50 denoates contraction.

