(Adds analysts' comments)
By Jake Spring
BEIJING Oct 31 China's shadow banking sector
continued to grow at breakneck speed in 2013 and now ranks as
the third largest in the world, a report released by the
Financial Stability Board showed on Friday.
The FSB's report nevertheless appears to underestimate
China's sprawling shadow banking sector, although analysts said
this type of debt is not yet at a level that could threaten the
stability of the overall financial system.
The country vaulted ahead in the rankings under a new, more
targeted definition of shadow banking adopted by the FSB, a task
force set up by G20 economies in the wake of the 2008/09 global
financial crisis to improve financial regulations.
The report comes amid a series of shadow banking defaults in
China, including that of a 4 billion yuan ($652 million) credit
product backed by China Evergrowing Bank in September, which
brought increased scrutiny of the industry and the risks it
poses to the world's second-largest economy.
China's government is now weighing new rules to tame this
less-regulated, riskier type of lending, while trying to ensure
that more money from the shadow banking system is invested in
the real economy rather than speculative activities.
"Among emerging markets, the size and rapid growth of shadow
banking in China warrants particular attention," the report
said.
In China, assets of "other financial intermediaries" - which
exclude traditional financial institutions such as banks,
pension funds and insurance companies - grew more than 37
percent year-on-year in 2013 to just under $3 trillion, data
released with the report showed.
That's a slight moderation in growth from roughly 42 percent
growth in 2012, according to the FSB.
Still, China's growth in assets of non-bank financial
intermediaries in 2013 was second only to Argentina.
But the figures may be overly conservative.
Shadow banking may involve up to 27 trillion yuan ($4.39
trillion) of assets, equivalent to one-fifth of China's formal
banking sector, according to the Chinese Academy of Social
Sciences.
The sector's assets have grown further since that estimate
to 30 trillion to 40 trillion yuan ($4.91 trillion to $6.54
trillion), or about 60 percent of total yuan loans by financial
institutions, said Chen Xingyu, a Beijing-based banking analyst
at Phillip Securities (Hong Kong) Limited.
The firm factors in certain shadow banking activities by
traditional financial institutions such as off-balance sheet
bank loans and insurance company financial products in its
estimate, he said.
To rein in the sector, China's banking regulator published
draft rules in August aimed at strengthening oversight of
financing activities including securities firms and trust
companies and such products as entrusted loans and wealth
management products.
"The trend as we have seen it in the last four or five years
is not sustainable, as in China cannot see another three or four
years of credit growth at that pace," said Louis Kuijs, chief
China economist at Royal Bank of Scotland.
"However, when taking a step back and looking at this whole
system, looking at what it would mean for overall financial
risk, for overall macroeconomic stability, then I would still
feel comfortable saying I don't feel China is at the risk of
systemic financial crisis because of (shadow banking)."
Although risks are rising, Chen said if shadow banking
became a threat to the banking system it would appear in rapid
growth of non-performing loans at banks, which hasn't happened
yet.
The government does not want to completely quash this
riskier lending. A central bank vice governor said last month
that the benefits of shadow banking to areas of the economy
generally starved for financing such as small and medium
enterprises were undeniable.
Under the broadest measure of non-bank financing, China's
share of global shadow banking quadrupled between the end of
2007 and 2013 to 4 percent, the report showed.
The broad measure shows that shadow banking assets in
developed countries continue to dwarf China's both in absolute
terms and as percentage of GDP.
Global non-bank financial intermediation grew by $5 trillion
in 2013 to reach $75 trillion.
The United States and Euro area each account for roughly
one-third of global shadow banking, followed by Great Britain
with a 12 percent share and Japan's 5 percent.
But a narrower metric for shadow banking introduced in this
year's report reveals that China had the third-largest shadow
banking sector behind the U.S. and UK in 2013. That figure
strips out non-bank financial activities that aren't necessarily
shadow banking and therefore carry less risk.
The global shadow banking industry grew 2.4 percent to $35
trillion in 2013 under the narrower measure.
(1 US dollar = 6.1117 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting By Jake Spring; Editing by Kim Coghill)