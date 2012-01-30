SHANGHAI Jan 30 China's economic planning agency unveiled broad plans to make Shanghai the global trading centre for yuan trading, clearing and pricing by 2015.

The following is a list of key points from the plan.

- Form a multi-layer financial market system with joint participation by domestic and foreign investors, and relatively strong functions in trading, pricing and information delivery.

- Gradually form a center for yuan cross-border investment and financing, a center for setting benchmark pricing for yuan products, a center for pricing commodities as well as a center for financial information.

- Gradually form centers for yuan product innovation, yuan asset management, and shipping and financial services.

- Form a modern financial infrastructure, and a clearing center for yuan cross-border settlement and payment.

- Gradually create an international financial talent pool.

- Develop a regulatory system in financial taxation, accounting, credit and supervision to support the operation of an international financial center.

- Further strengthen the blue-chip market, attract IPOs of mature, quality companies and widen listing resources; promote the Shanghai stock exchange to become a first-class bourse in the Asia-Pacific region, and with relatively strong international impact.

- Broaden and deepen the yuan forex market. Promote yuan trading with currencies in emerging markets.

- Explore the feasibility of establishing an insurance exchange.

- Gradually build Shanghai into a national center for loan transference and transactions.

- Support listings of cross-border ETFs and ETF products based on international indexes and bonds.

- Launch a pilot scheme for REITs, mortgage-backed securities, and auto-loan-backed securities.

- Study, explore and, when the time is right, roll out financial derivative products based on currency rates, interest rates, stocks and bonds as well as gold ETFs.

- Support overseas listings of qualified Shanghai-based financial institutions.

- Allow more foreign institutions to issue yuan bonds in China.

- Support the expansion of QFII quotas and investments.

- Explore reforms to allow foreign investors to invest in China's futures market and financial derivative markets.

- Gradually expand the number of the investment options for foreign financial institutions participating in the forex market.

- Explore ways to allow foreign individual investors to invest in the domestic financial markets. (Compiled by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada)