BEIJING May 3 China's central bank said on Tuesday it extended a total of 760 million yuan ($117.34 million) via its standing lending facility (SLF) in April.

Outstanding SLF stood at 410 million yuan at the end of last month, compared with 16.6 billion yuan at the end of March, the central bank said in a statement.

The interest rate for overnight and 7-day SLF was 2.75 percent, 3.25 percent separately, it added.

($1 = 6.4771 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)