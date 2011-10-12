BEIJING Oct 12 China on Wednesday unveiled a set of measures to ease a funding squeeze among small businesses, including allowing them to issue more bonds and tapping other sources of financing.

The steps, under which small banks will continue to implement "relatively" low reserve requirement ratios (RRR) compared to big banks, were announced on the government's web site (www.gov.cn) after a cabinet meeting presided over by Premier Wen Jiabao.

China's RRR for big banks now stands at 21.5 percent, and the ratio for smaller banks is 19.5 percent or even lower. (Reporting by Aileen Wang and Kevin Yao; Editing by Ken Wills)