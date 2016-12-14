BEIJING Dec 14 China's outstanding total social financing was 154.36 trillion yuan ($22.35 trillion) at the end of November, up 13.3 percent from a year earlier, the central bank said on Wednesday.

China's foreign exchange deposits were at $702.6 billion at the end of November, compared with $682.2 billion a month earlier, it added. ($1 = 6.9051 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill)