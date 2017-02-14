BEIJING Feb 14 China's outstanding total social financing was 159.65 trillion yuan ($23.26 trillion) at the end of January, up 12.8 percent from a year earlier, the central bank said on Tuesday.

China's foreign exchange deposits were at $726.4 billion at the end of January, compared with $711.9 billion a month earlier, it added. ($1 = 6.9051 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Sam Holmes)