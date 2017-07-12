RPT-China June total social financing rises to 1.78 trln yuan

(Repeats to attach story to alert)

BEIJING, July 12 (Reuters) - Total social financing (TSF), a broad measure of credit and liquidity in the economy, rose to 1.78 trillion yuan ($262.22 billion) in June from 1.06 trillion yuan in May, data from the central bank showed on Wednesday.

TSF includes off-balance sheet forms of financing that exist outside the conventional bank lending system, such as initial public offerings, loans from trust companies and bond sales. It can also hint at trends in China's vast shadow banking sector.