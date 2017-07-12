FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China June total social financing rises to 1.78 trln yuan
#Banking and Financial News
July 12, 2017 / 8:09 AM / 21 hours ago

China June total social financing rises to 1.78 trln yuan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, July 12 (Reuters) - Total social financing (TSF), a broad measure of credit and liquidity in the economy, rose to 1.78 trillion yuan ($262.22 billion) in June from 1.06 trillion yuan in May, data from the central bank showed on Wednesday.

TSF includes off-balance sheet forms of financing that exist outside the conventional bank lending system, such as initial public offerings, loans from trust companies and bond sales. It can also hint at trends in China's vast shadow banking sector.

$1 = 6.7882 Chinese yuan Reporting by Stella Qiu and Kevin Yao; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

