BEIJING Feb 14 China's total social financing (TSF), a broad measure of credit and liquidity in the economy, surged to 3.74 trillion yuan ($544.9 billion) in January from 1.63 trillion yuan in December 2016, data from the central bank showed on Tuesday.

TSF includes off-balance sheet forms of financing that exist outside the conventional bank lending system, such as initial public offerings, loans from trust companies and bond sales. It can also hint at trends in China's vast shadow banking sector.

($1 = 6.8641 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)