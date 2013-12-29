SHANGHAI Dec 29 China will evaluate the
performance of its state-owned enterprises in 2014 and "severely
deal with" companies that perform poorly, are continuously
loss-making or do not meet safety standards, state news agency
Xinhua said on Sunday.
Beijing hopes to move towards a more efficient model for
such enterprises where the state retains ownership but
management is more focused on getting returns on investment than
meeting policy goals.
The government is also seeking to alleviate entrenched
industrial overcapacity aggravated by state firms
over-investing.
Huang Shuhe, deputy head of the State-owned Assets
Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC), said the
agency is working on policy changes to make the SOEs more
competitive on the global stage, more profit-driven and make
bigger contributions to the economy.
SASAC is a ministerial-level body run by China's cabinet and
is directly responsible for more than 100 state-owned companies,
including Sinopec, Asia's top oil refiner, and China
Mobile, which runs the world's biggest network of
mobile phone users.
Xinhua said China's state-owned enterprises made about 1.3
trillion yuan ($214.22 billion) of net profit in 2013 and the
number of loss-making firms had dropped significantly.
However, out of more than a hundred large SOEs that SASAC
administers, only 11 posted a profit of more than 5 billion
yuan. Many others remain deep in the red.
Huang said SASAC is determined to "severely deal with"
companies that post persistent losses and SOEs that fail to
adhere to higher environmental and safety standards will face
tough punishment.
Analysts have said China needs to make sweeping reforms of
its SOEs, while a senior policy researcher has said that most
state enterprises would be turned into companies with
diversified shareholders by 2020.
($1 = 6.0686 Chinese yuan)
