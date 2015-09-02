JAKARTA, Sept 2 China's slowing economic growth is denting demand for goods and natural resources from Southeast Asia which, in turn, is hitting demand for Chinese exports in the ASEAN region, the biggest market for China outside the United States and Europe.

This loop effect has dimmed prospects for a second-half recovery across Southeast Asia, with currencies at multi-year lows and depressed stock markets squeezing income and investment. It also complicates China's efforts to revive growth in its economy, the world's second-largest.

The region's exports have dragged as Chinese demand for Indonesian coal, Malaysian electronics and Thai auto parts has slumped, with China heading for its weakest growth since 1990.

The 10 economies in the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) took nearly $160 billion of China's exports in January-July, according to Chinese trade data - around the same as Japan, South Korea and Taiwan combined.

Sharp falls in stock markets and capital flight from Southeast Asia are further battering confidence and pushing up funding costs, hobbling growth in a region where recent expansion has been fuelled by cheap debt.

"Sentiment was already very fragile in Southeast Asia going into the China turmoil," said Fred Neumann at HSBC bank. "Global financial volatility and higher funding costs are exerting a bigger drag on growth than many people had anticipated."

The Philippines was the bright spot, with annual growth picking up to 5.6 percent in the second quarter from 5 percent in the first three months. But growth slowed across the region's four other main economies.

Capital Economics, a consultancy, calculated that annual growth among Southeast Asia's five main economies slowed to 4.3 percent in the second quarter from 4.4 percent in the first.

"It's the weakest since Q3 of last year, which doesn't sound that bad, but Thailand's growth was still being dragged down by the political crisis back then," said economist Dan Martin.

POLITICAL SHUFFLING

As growth slows, governments are feeling the pressure.

Less than a year after taking charge of Southeast Asia's largest economy, Indonesia's President Joko Widodo has reshuffled his cabinet, replacing his chief economy minister and dismissing the trade minister.

At a six-year low of 4.67 percent in the second quarter, growth is far from a campaign pledge of 7 percent, and the authorities are struggling to prop up the rupiah, which is down 12 percent against the dollar this year at its lowest level since the Asian financial crisis.

Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha also came to power in 2014, after a coup, and promised investors stability. But with no sign of recovery he has installed a new finance minister and deputy prime minister to revive the economy.

The ringgit's 17 percent plunge this year is compounding problems facing Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, and economic issues are set to feature prominently in upcoming elections in Singapore and the Philippines.

Analysts say corporate balance sheets are, on the whole, sufficiently strong to absorb the shock. But Xavier Jean, Director of Asia-Pacific Corporate Ratings at Standard & Poor's, cautioned that weakening currencies would cause problems.

"If currencies continue to depreciate, you will see some defaults," he said, singling out Indonesian firms as particularly at risk because of their greater currency mismatches and refinancing requirements.

Even if there is no spate of defaults, growth will take a hit from sliding markets.

"Financial sentiment does impact real growth over time," said HSBC's Neumann. "This recent volatility is still to be felt across Southeast Asia, so we have to brace ourselves for weaker numbers." (Reporting by Nicholas Owen; Editing by John Mair and Ian Geoghegan)