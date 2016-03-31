SHANGHAI, March 31 S&P has cut its outlook for China's sovereign credit rating to negative from stable, with the current rating standing at AA-, the agency said in a statement.

The downgrade for the outlook follows a similar move by ratings agency Moody's in early March.

S&P attributed the decision to concerns that economic rebalancing is likely to proceed more slowly than expected, but added that it believes the country's reform agenda is "on track".

