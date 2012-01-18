BEIJING Jan 18 China will maintain its clampdown on cross-border speculative money flows in 2012 to protect the country's financial stability, the top foreign exchange regulator said on Wednesday.

A tide capital inflows that lasted for years started to turn in recent months as some speculators became concerned about a slowing Chinese economy against a backdrop of mounting global uncertainties.

Even so, the government remains concerned about possible sudden returns of speculative funds that could destabilise domestic financial markets and the economy.

"We will improve our ways of checking foreign exchanges, heavily crack down on any kind of illegal movements," the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said in a statement on its website, www.safe.gov.cn.

The regulator found 17 cases of funds being illegally invested in the real estate and capital markets, involving a total of 19.3 billion yuan ($3 billion) in 2011, it said.

Financial institutions and big companies are the key checkpoints, where SAFE checks short-term foreign debts and settlement of registered capital in particular, it added. ($1 = 6.3150 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Langi Chiang and Nick Edwards; Editing by Ken Wills)